Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

