Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$2.09. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 1,115,443 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.04 million and a P/E ratio of -21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at C$83,459.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock worth $819,536.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

