TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

