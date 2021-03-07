TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 481 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $154.48 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

