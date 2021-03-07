TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

CRI opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

