TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $72.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.75, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

