TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $79,000 in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter.

JKF stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $119.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.71.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

