TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 208,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,801,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,243,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

