TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

