TD Securities Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$9.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$920.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

