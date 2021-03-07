TD Securities Boosts Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target to C$12.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PZA opened at C$9.95 on Wednesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$5.26 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.08. The firm has a market cap of C$244.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.67%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

