TD Securities Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $9.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

