TD Securities Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Spin Master from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

TSE TOY opened at C$40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.37. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

