TD Securities Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.17.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$40.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

