TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.45. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 216,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,698. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $135.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

