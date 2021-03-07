TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Critical Survey

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TearLab has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TearLab and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IRadimed is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A IRadimed 11.67% 6.83% 5.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TearLab and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A IRadimed $38.52 million 7.64 $9.63 million $0.78 30.77

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRadimed beats TearLab on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

