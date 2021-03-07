Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TCLRY remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,789. Technicolor has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

