TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.14

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $470,278.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.27 or 0.00470035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00076493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00052839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00461189 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,298,200 coins and its circulating supply is 33,221,108 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app.

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

