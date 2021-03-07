Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $167.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $157.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.