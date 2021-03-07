Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $226,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $50,878,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

