Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 40,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 2,210,246 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 197,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 164,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE GEL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

