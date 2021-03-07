TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$90.81 and last traded at C$90.81. Approximately 319,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 418,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Cormark increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total transaction of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$422,762,116.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

