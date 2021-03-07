The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.03% of The AZEK worth $61,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 158.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,361 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 397.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $40,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $16,368,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 450,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 71.03.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

