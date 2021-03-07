The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 207,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

