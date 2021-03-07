The Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

