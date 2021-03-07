The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $55.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.