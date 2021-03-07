The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $435.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $388.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

