The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

