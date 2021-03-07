The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

