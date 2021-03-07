The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Up 6.3%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 1,215,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 454,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Insiders sold a total of 74,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $8,171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

