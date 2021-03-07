The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

EL traded up $7.70 on Friday, hitting $292.89. 1,269,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,676. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total transaction of $2,917,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

