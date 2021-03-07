The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €144.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.00 ($131.76).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €119.10 ($140.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.46. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

