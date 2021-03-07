The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings per share of $7.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.17 and the lowest is $5.84. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $29.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $34.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $31.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.25 to $35.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.37. 3,740,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,465. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $340.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

