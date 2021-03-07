The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $118.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.06.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.