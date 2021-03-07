The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $523.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $440.83 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.64 and its 200-day moving average is $481.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 764.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.