The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.