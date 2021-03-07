The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 59.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

