The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after buying an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

