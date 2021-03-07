The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $166.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.