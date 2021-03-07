The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $94.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.56. 3,341,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in The Progressive by 1,116.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 349,993 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

