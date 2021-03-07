The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 91.33 ($1.19).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) alerts:

RTN stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 104.50 ($1.37). 2,737,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,122. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.40. The Restaurant Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.71 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £616.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

About The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.