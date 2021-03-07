TheStreet Upgrades Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.90. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.