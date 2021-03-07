Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

