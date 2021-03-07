Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $31.25 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

