Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Total alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.