Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TSUKY stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.90. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.