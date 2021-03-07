Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,701 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 4,658 call options.

BATS:ITB opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

