Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.03

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $161.03 and last traded at $161.03, with a volume of 51155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 421.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $424,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

