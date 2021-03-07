TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.63.

TSE TA opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986 in the last quarter.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

