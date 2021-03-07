TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $38.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMDX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

TMDX opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market cap of $863.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

